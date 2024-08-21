Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann Sells 18,714 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,557,000 after purchasing an additional 661,052 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,755,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

