Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.75

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.75 and traded as high as C$1.75. Intrinsyc Technologies shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 4,720 shares trading hands.

Intrinsyc Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.07 million and a P/E ratio of -54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.99.

About Intrinsyc Technologies

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

