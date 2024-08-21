InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Stock Position Lowered by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.4 %
IVT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. 9,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,744. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 280.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.38. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $28.57.
InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.