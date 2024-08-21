Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.