Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE IVR opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 62.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

