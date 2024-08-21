Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,440,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,066,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 101,893 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

VMO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 28,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,680. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.