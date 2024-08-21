Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $473.37 and last traded at $474.72. 5,501,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 40,808,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $475.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.72.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $26,054,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,806,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

