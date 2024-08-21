Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $473.37 and last traded at $474.72. 5,501,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 40,808,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $475.03.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.72.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
