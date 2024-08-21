Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.45

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.45 and last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 59514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.