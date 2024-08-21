Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$86.00 to C$87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$86.00.

8/16/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$73.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$82.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TD opened at C$80.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$77.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$73.67 and a 12 month high of C$86.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

