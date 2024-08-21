Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) recently:

8/16/2024 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2024 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – iRhythm Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $134.00.

8/2/2024 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $138.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,265.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $666,982. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,733,000 after acquiring an additional 108,875 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,428,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

