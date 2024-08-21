Investors Buy Large Volume of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:NVDL)

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 46,295 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average daily volume of 36,588 call options.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $91.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $695,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,753,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

