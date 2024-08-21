Investors Purchase Large Volume of NextDecade Call Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,255 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares in the company, valued at $31,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc bought 11,690,909 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,522,767.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,764,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,231,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 2,290.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 414,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 397,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Stock Down 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. NextDecade has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXT

NextDecade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.