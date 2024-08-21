Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80,103.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invitae stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 839,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.29% of Invitae at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

