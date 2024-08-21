IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 106,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 720,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

IQ-AI Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.55.

IQ-AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.