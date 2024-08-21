iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $148.71. 26,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $136.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

