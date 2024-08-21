iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.32. Approximately 3,004,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 31,326,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

