iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

ICVT stock opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

