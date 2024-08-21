iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $28,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
