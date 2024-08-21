iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.80

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.68, with a volume of 32700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

