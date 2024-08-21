iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.94

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 7659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
