iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.94

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 7659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Exchange Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

