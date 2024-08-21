iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Stock Position Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XVV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. 8,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $273.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

