iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.48

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.44, with a volume of 2366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $914.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KXI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 319,360 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

