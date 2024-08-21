iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.15

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $65.04, with a volume of 76553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $446,000.

