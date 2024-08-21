iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.15

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $65.04, with a volume of 76553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
