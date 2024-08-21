iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,471 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.38% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $26,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.70. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

