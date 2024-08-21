iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 177,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,275,953. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

