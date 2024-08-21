iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 98,731 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,254,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMMD opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

