iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.15. The company had a trading volume of 369,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,781. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$28.49 and a 1 year high of C$35.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.42.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.