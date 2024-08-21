iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.15. The company had a trading volume of 369,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,781. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$28.49 and a 1 year high of C$35.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.42.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

