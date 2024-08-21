iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.09

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.09 and last traded at $124.75, with a volume of 9581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.80.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,839,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

