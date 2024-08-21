J. M. Smucker (SJM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.800-10.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $9.80-$10.20 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.16. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $147.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

