Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. Jabil has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

