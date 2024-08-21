Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.780-5.870 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.3 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.