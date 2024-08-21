Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.780-5.870 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $163.98 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.10.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

