Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 94 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $838.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.99. The firm has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $218,786,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

