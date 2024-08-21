Jeffrey J. Cote Buys 100,000 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 100,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TSE opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.16 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -0.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. M&G Plc bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,500,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 507,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 388.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 425,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 338,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

