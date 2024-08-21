Jeffrey T. Hinson Sells 1,500 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,567,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

