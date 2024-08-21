JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JFrog by 394.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,086,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at $170,572,774.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,487. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,807. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

