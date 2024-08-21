JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

DHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DHC remained flat at $3.18 during trading on Wednesday. 15,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.11 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 88,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 307,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

