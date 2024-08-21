Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Joby Aviation worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 336,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 260,780 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 21.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,357,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

