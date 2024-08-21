Joshua Horowitz Acquires 1,704 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $28,661.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,789.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 3,330 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $66,133.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.86 and a beta of 1.17. BK Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BK Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 138,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BK Technologies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

