JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 696,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 126,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

