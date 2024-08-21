JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $287.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COR. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Get Cencora alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $239.10. 15,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,290. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.68. Cencora has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,479,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,666,297 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $650,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.