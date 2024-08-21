JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $174.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $140.34. 21,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,154. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average of $139.16. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $161.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

