JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.99

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 142756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

