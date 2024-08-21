JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.34). 530,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 512,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.34).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 60.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £444.71 million, a P/E ratio of 575.00 and a beta of 0.87.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

