JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 105,932 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,524,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,906,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,114,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.