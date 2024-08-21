Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) PT Raised to £124 at Berenberg Bank

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($155.93) to £124 ($161.12) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of LON JDG opened at £105.50 ($137.08) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £700.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,326.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is £106.74. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 7,300 ($94.85) and a 52-week high of £122.50 ($159.17).

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($137.88), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($151,664.50). 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

