Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 2,270 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 874,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 19,611 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $235,724.22.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 17,031 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $204,542.31.

On Monday, August 12th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 1,907 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $22,884.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50.

LINC opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

