Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
About Jupiter Wellness
jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Wellness
- About the Markup Calculator
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.