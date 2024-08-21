K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99.

In other news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$1,725,075.00.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

