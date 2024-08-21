Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) Insider Peter Turner Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Turner purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($67,567.57).

Kairos Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 16.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Kairos Minerals

Kairos Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration company in Australia. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium properties. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pilbara Gold project, which includes the Mt York deposit located to the south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region.

